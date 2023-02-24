Ferris inches closer to GLIAC title with win over Davenport

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Ferris traveled to take on Davenport Thursday night and came away with a 90-75 win. Because of that, the Bulldogs and Parkside are still tied for first in the GLIAC.

Solomon Oraegbu lead the Dawgs with 32 points against the Panthers. Ben Davidson followed behind with 17 points.

One more win on Saturday would secure at least a share of the title. If Parkside loses to Saginaw Valley, Ferris will win the title outright.

Ferris will play at Grand Valley on Saturday, February 25th at 3pm in Allendale.