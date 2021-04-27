Famed sports writer to posthumously receive GRCC's Distinguished Alumnus award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is honoring alumnus Sekou Smith with the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus award, according to GRCC.

Smith, a famed sports journalist, died of COVID-19 earlier this year.

GRCC says the school will pay tribute to Smith during its commencement ceremonies this Friday and Saturday. They tell us the tribute will include a video submitted by the Atlanta Hawks, who reportedly established the annual Sekou Smith Award in honor of players who represent the team with integrity amid media relations.

We’re told Smith attended Grand Rapids Junior College and GRCC from 1990 to 1992.

GRCC says ceremonies for the School of Arts and Sciences are scheduled to take place Friday, April 30 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., adding that the School of Workforce Development ceremonies will occur Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

