Falcons hold off Lions in preseason opener

(WXYZ) — D'Andre Swift scored an opening-drive rushing touchdown in the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Friday night's preseason opener at Ford Field.

Jared Goff completed three of four passes — all on Detroit's opening drive — for 47 yards, including a pair of completions to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

First round draft pick Aidan Hutchinson made two tackles, including a two-yard tackle for loss on the Falcons' second play from scrimmage.

Devin Funchess, who played college football at Michigan and went to Farmington Hills Harrison high school, caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Tim Boyle in the second quarter.

Desmond Ridder threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt on fourth down with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 27-23 lead.

UP NEXT: Detroit visits Indianapolis on August 20.