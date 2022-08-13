Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Falcons hold off Lions in preseason opener

D'Andre Swift Falcons Lions Football
Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) is tackled in the end zone after a 9-yard rush for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
D'Andre Swift Falcons Lions Football
Posted at 9:59 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 21:59:11-04

(WXYZ) — D'Andre Swift scored an opening-drive rushing touchdown in the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Friday night's preseason opener at Ford Field.

Jared Goff completed three of four passes — all on Detroit's opening drive — for 47 yards, including a pair of completions to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

First round draft pick Aidan Hutchinson made two tackles, including a two-yard tackle for loss on the Falcons' second play from scrimmage.

Devin Funchess, who played college football at Michigan and went to Farmington Hills Harrison high school, caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Tim Boyle in the second quarter.

Desmond Ridder threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jared Bernhardt on fourth down with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 27-23 lead.

UP NEXT: Detroit visits Indianapolis on August 20.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered