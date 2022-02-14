EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —East Grand Rapids basketball is a family affair. Head Coach Derrick Owens Sr. has both of his sons on staff with him. One of his sons, Derrick Owens Jr. suffered a brain aneurysm in January and has been recovering at Butterworth hospital in Grand Rapids.
East Grand Rapids Basketball Comes Together To Support Assistant Coach
Posted at 11:20 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 23:20:13-05
