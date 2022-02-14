Watch
Sports

Actions

East Grand Rapids Basketball Comes Together To Support Assistant Coach

Derrick Owens Jr. suffered a brain aneurysm in January.
items.[0].image.alt
Owens' family
Derrick Owens Jr Leaving Butterworth Hospital
Posted at 11:20 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 23:20:13-05

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —East Grand Rapids basketball is a family affair. Head Coach Derrick Owens Sr. has both of his sons on staff with him. One of his sons, Derrick Owens Jr. suffered a brain aneurysm in January and has been recovering at Butterworth hospital in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News