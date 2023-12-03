Dug McDaniel scores career-high 33 points, Michigan falls to Oregon in OT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Jackson Shelstad, an Oregon high school product making his first start and home-court debut, hit a deep 3-pointer with 1.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Ducks an 86-83 win over Michigan on Saturday.

Shelstad was mobbed by teammates after his bucket blunted a career-best 33 points by Wolverines sophomore Dug McDaniel, whose half-court heave hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Shelstad, a two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year in high school at West Linn, was starting in place of injured Jesse Zarzuela. He finished with 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Brennan Rigsby led the Ducks with 19 points and Jermaine Couisnard and Kario Oquendo had 13 each. The Ducks (5-2) shot 51%, made 10 of 16 3-point attempts and scored 18 points off 16 Michigan turnovers.

McDaniel shot 12 of 21, making a career-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts for Michigan (4-4). Nimari Burnett added 13 points and Olivier Nkamhoua 12. Michigan shot 48% and hit 13 of 31 from the arc.

McDaniel made 6 of 7 3-point attempts and scored 24 points in the second half. But after Oquendo made two free throws to tie the game with 15.1 seconds left in regulation, Jadrian Tracey poked the ball off McDaniel out of bounds, giving Oregon a chance at winning in regulation. The Ducks, though, missed a pair of jumpers.

Shelstad led the Ducks with five overtime points. McDaniel missed his three shots, including the final heave.

Oquendo scored the Ducks' final six points of the first half for a 38-35 lead.

Head coach Juwan Howard, continuing to rest and rehab from Sept. 15 heart surgery, transitioned back to an assistant coach for this game while Phil Martelli continued to serve as interim head coach. Howard returned to the bench as an observer for the Wolverines’ previous three games. His designation as an assistant coach results in an on-court assistant returning to off-court duties.

Michigan opens its Big Ten season at home on Tuesday against Indiana. Oregon is home against UTEP next Saturday.

