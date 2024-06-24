Drag racing legend John Force injured in fiery crash

John Force was injured when his engine exploded and his car caught fire Sunday afternoon at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

"During the first round of Funny Car eliminations at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on Sunday at Virginia Motorsports Park, John Force’s Funny Car suffered an engine explosion at the finish line and then crossed the centerline, striking both guard walls before coming to a stop," the National Hot Rod Association said in a statement.

"Force was alert and was examined onsite by the NHRA Medical Team before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation."

Force, 75, is considered a drag racing legend, having won more than a dozen championships.

Earlier this month, Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory.

