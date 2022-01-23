Dickinson pushes Michigan in 2nd half, beats Indiana 80-62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half and Michigan hit 11 3-pointers to pull away and post a convincing 80-62 win at Indiana. In two games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Dickinson has scored 46 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and made 10 assists.
Posted at 6:33 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 18:41:20-05
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half and Michigan hit 11 3-pointers to pull away and post a convincing 80-62 win at Indiana. In two games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Dickinson has scored 46 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and made 10 assists.
