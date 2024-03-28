Detroit Tigers release giveaway items, special events & theme games for 2024

Ahead of the Detroit Tigers home Opening Day next week, the team released details about new giveaways, theme nights, special events and more at Comerica Park.
The Tigers will celebrate Jim Leyland's induction into the hall of fame on Aug. 30, and the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series championship team on Aug. 31.
There will also be several other theme nights that you can find below.
Every Saturday, the team will also give away items to the first 15,000 fans. Those giveaways are below.
- April 6 - Tigers Hockey Jersey
- April 13 - Tigers beanie
- April 27 - Dan Dickerson bobblehead
- May 11 - Tigers Rally Pack
- May 25 - Tigers Hoodie
- June 8 - Pink out the Park jersey
- June22 - Tigers beach towel
- July 13 - Retro Detroit Stars hat
- July 27 - Aloha Shirt
- August 3 - Jim Leyland Starer Pack
- Friday, Aug. 16 - Tigers bucket hat
- August 17 - Riley Green Little League Classic Bobblehead
- August 31 - 1984 Replica jersey
- September 14 - Tigres soccer jersey
- September 28 - Long-sleeve graphic shirt
Below is a list of 2024 Theme Games
Heritage
- April 16 – Arab American Heritage
- May 13 – Asian American Heritage
- May 23 – Canadian Heritage
- May 24 – Polish American Heritage
- May 29 – Greek Heritage
- June 12 – Filipino Heritage
- July 12 – African American Heritage
- July 29 – Jewish Heritage
- July 30 – Macedonia Heritage
- August 28 – Italian Heritage
- September 13 – Fiesta Tigres & Hispanic Heritage
- September 24 – Irish Heritage
- September 26 – German Heritage
Community
- April 11 - Parkinson's Awareness
- April 11-12 - Healthcare Appreciation
- April 14 - Autism Awareness Day
- April 30 - Bark in the Park
- May 14 - Bark in the Park
- May 28 - Military Appreciation
- June 8 - Pink out the Park
- June 22 _ Home Plate
- July 10 - Firefighter vs. Law Enforcement
- July 14 - Yoga Day
- August 17 - Little League
- September 10 - Bark in the park
- September 10 - Hunting and Fishing
- September 11 - First responders
- September 25 - Bark in the Park
Education
- April 29 - Michigan State
- June 24 - Education Appreciation
- July 8 - Grand Valley State
- July 9 - Western Michigan
- July 27 - Ferris State
- August 1 - Eastern Michigan
- August 16 - Central Michigan
- September 12 - Wayne State
- September 27 - University of Michigan
Pop Culture
- April 6 - Red Wings
- June 21 - Margaritaville
- June 22 - Star Wars
- July 26 - Country
- August 2 - 90s
- August 27 - Hello Kitty
- August 30 - 80s