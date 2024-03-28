Detroit Tigers release giveaway items, special events & theme games for 2024

Ahead of the Detroit Tigers home Opening Day next week, the team released details about new giveaways, theme nights, special events and more at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will celebrate Jim Leyland's induction into the hall of fame on Aug. 30, and the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series championship team on Aug. 31.

There will also be several other theme nights that you can find below.

Every Saturday, the team will also give away items to the first 15,000 fans. Those giveaways are below.



April 6 - Tigers Hockey Jersey

April 13 - Tigers beanie

April 27 - Dan Dickerson bobblehead

May 11 - Tigers Rally Pack

May 25 - Tigers Hoodie

June 8 - Pink out the Park jersey

June22 - Tigers beach towel

July 13 - Retro Detroit Stars hat

July 27 - Aloha Shirt

August 3 - Jim Leyland Starer Pack

Friday, Aug. 16 - Tigers bucket hat

August 17 - Riley Green Little League Classic Bobblehead

August 31 - 1984 Replica jersey

September 14 - Tigres soccer jersey

September 28 - Long-sleeve graphic shirt

Below is a list of 2024 Theme Games

Heritage



April 16 – Arab American Heritage

May 13 – Asian American Heritage

May 23 – Canadian Heritage

May 24 – Polish American Heritage

May 29 – Greek Heritage

June 12 – Filipino Heritage

July 12 – African American Heritage

July 29 – Jewish Heritage

July 30 – Macedonia Heritage

August 28 – Italian Heritage

September 13 – Fiesta Tigres & Hispanic Heritage

September 24 – Irish Heritage

September 26 – German Heritage

Community



April 11 - Parkinson's Awareness

April 11-12 - Healthcare Appreciation

April 14 - Autism Awareness Day

April 30 - Bark in the Park

May 14 - Bark in the Park

May 28 - Military Appreciation

June 8 - Pink out the Park

June 22 _ Home Plate

July 10 - Firefighter vs. Law Enforcement

July 14 - Yoga Day

August 17 - Little League

September 10 - Bark in the park

September 10 - Hunting and Fishing

September 11 - First responders

September 25 - Bark in the Park

Education



April 29 - Michigan State

June 24 - Education Appreciation

July 8 - Grand Valley State

July 9 - Western Michigan

July 27 - Ferris State

August 1 - Eastern Michigan

August 16 - Central Michigan

September 12 - Wayne State

September 27 - University of Michigan

Pop Culture

