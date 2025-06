The Detroit Red Wings have traded for goaltender John Gibson, the team confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Detroit said they are sending goaltender Petr Mrazek, plus a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2026 for Gibson.

Gibson, 31, has been with the Anaheim Ducks for his entire career. Last season, he played in 29 games with an 11-11 record and a .911 save percentage. He had a 2.77 goals against average.

According to Sportrac, Gibson is under contract through the 2026-27 season.