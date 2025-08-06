Detroit Pistons announce 2025-26 preseason schedule with just 1 home game

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons announced the 2025-26 preseason schedule, which features just one home game during the fall.

According to the team, the preseason will kick off with three road games before the final game at home.

Detroit will start against the Memphis Grizzlies on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. Then, they'll head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Oct. 9 and to Cleveland on Oct. 14.

The Pistons will end the preseason at home against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Fans can purchase tickets to the preseason game online or at the Little Caesars Arena box office.