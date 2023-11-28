Detroit Lions still hold strong lead in NFC North with 6 games left

(WXYZ) — Despite the loss on Thanksgiving to the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions still hold a strong lead in their division, the NFC North, with just six games left in the season.

The Lions (8-3) got an assist from division rival Chicago Bears on Monday night when the Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings 12-10 on Monday Night Football.

With the loss, Minnesota fell to 6-6 on the season and is still in second place in the NFC North.

Detroit and Minnesota are both 2-1 in the division, and the Lions have two games against the Vikings in the final three games of the season.

Of their final six games, three are against division opponents. Here's their remaining schedule.

