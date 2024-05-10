Watch Now
Detroit Lions reveal numbers the 2024 draft picks will wear

Terrion Arnold spoke during a press conference Friday after being drafted to the Detroit Lions in the first round.
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:16:20-04

The Detroit Lions have released the numbers their NFL Draft picks will wear as the team gets ready for rookie minicamp.

Here are the numbers:

  • Terrion Arnold - 0
  • Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - 15
  • Sione Vaki - 33
  • Giovanni Manu - 59
  • Christian Mahogany - 73
  • Mekhi Wingo - 94

Watch videos from the NFL Draft picks below, including Arnold and Rakestraw

Press conference: Detroit Lions introduce first-round pick Terrion Arnold
'We're thrilled.' Detroit Lions draft Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw in 2nd round

Rookie minicamp kicks off this weekend at the Lions training facility in Allen Park.

