Detroit Lions reportedly trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson reacts after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 01, 2022
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter tweeted the news on Tuesday afternoon, and it comes amid the Lions struggling this season with the worst record in the league – 1-6.

The Lions will get a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024. Detroit will also send a fourth-round pick in 2024 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, to Minnesota, according to reports.

Hockenson was drafted with the Lions' first-round pick in 2019 out of Iowa.

He has 26 catches this season for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

In his career with Detroit, he has 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had an error in what the Vikings were trading to the Lions. It has since been updated

