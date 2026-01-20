Detroit Lions reportedly plan to hire Drew Petzing as new offensive coordinator

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are reportedly set to hire former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing as the team's new offensive coordinator.

That's according to reports from Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero.

Petzing, 38, was the offensive coordinator for the Cardinals for the past three seasons. Last season, the Cardinals were in the middle of the pack in total touchdowns, but the team was hit hard by injuries.

Detroit fired offensive coordinator John Morton after the season. In his first year taking over for Ben Johnson, Morton also lost play-calling duties during the season.