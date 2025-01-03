Detroit Lions' record season is good news for local business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Detroit Lions are in the midst of the best season in franchise history.

That means many people are out looking for stuff to show their Lions’ pride.

As a result, Legends Sports and Games in Grand Rapids is having a hard time keeping Lions’ merch and memorabilia in stock.

“When the 0-16 season happened, you saw a lot of people just forgot about the lions,” said Lions fan Scott Bush. “I figured if that couldn't break me as a Lions fan and make me go root for another team, then nothing will.”

Bush is such a big fan he still carries a Lions hat he got as a kid.

“My grandmother got it for me when I was 10 years old, and I've had it ever since. Got maybe one little tear in it, and I try to be careful with it, so I don't want to ruin it,” said Bush.

Friday afternoon Bush was at Legends Sports and Games to check out some new gear.

“I was really big into the retro logo helmet that they did last year. I want to get one of those at some point. And then the blackout jerseys came out for this year with their alternate helmets and the jerseys. And so I'm just kind of checking out the prices,” said Bush.

Legends Sports and Games owner Lou Brown says because of the Lions’ turnaround, he is seeing more customers in the store.

“Last year was phenomenal. This year has been better,” said Brown.

His store is for the hardcore fans.

“We bring in a lot of autographed jerseys, helmets, mini helmets, that kind of stuff. And for the holidays, that was, like, the number one go-to,” said Brown.

Brown says autographed cards are also popular.

“It's a constant in and out. We get Lions cards in here and they disappear literally the same day. We can't get enough of it.”

Not only is Brown glad for the business, he is also a big Lions fan.

“I've never had as much fun watching a team as I have with the Lions, especially when they were healthy. ... They're still great to watch. They're still amazing,” said Brown.

He says if the Lions continue to win, the demand for merchandise will keep growing.

“If they can get past this game, you know, I think that it's going to exponentially blow up, you know, and just go crazy,” said Brown.

On Monday, Jan. 5, Legends is holding an off-site autograph signing with Lions kicker Jake Bates.

