Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs' historic rookie season continues

(WXYZ) — Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is continuing to make a statement across the NFL during his incredible rookie season.

Gibbs rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Lions clinched the NFC North for the first time ever with the win and their first division title since 1993.

The Lions said that Gibbs passed Mel Farr for the fifth-most scrimmage yards produced by a rookie in a single season.

He's also the third rookie in franchise history to produce 1,000+ scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in a season, joining Barry Sanders (1989) and Billy Sims (1980).

He also has 13 games with 50+ yards this season, tied for the third-most by a rookie RB in team history.