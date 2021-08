(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced the first round of cuts on Monday, with the deadline to get down to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Detroit released Brad Perriman and waived Victor Bolden, Miles Brown, Mike Ford, Alijah Holder, Evan Heim and Damion Ratley.

The team also waived Dan Skipper and Tyrell Crosby who were injured.

According to Dave Birkett, the Detroit Lions reporter for the Detroit Free Press, the team doesn't expect to get the 53-man roster on Monday.