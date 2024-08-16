Detroit Lions get another shot at Super Bowl champs Chiefs in preseason

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Detroit Lions will have a chance to take down the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in a calendar year during the second week of the NFL preseason.

The Lions will take on the Super Bowl champions in a 4 p.m. game airing on FOX 17.

After losing the first preseason game against the New York Giants, the Lions are expected to play a few more starters than last week.

While the final score won't matter, the Lions could be the first team to beat the Chiefs twice in a 12 month span on their home field in a long time. The Lions defeated the Chiefs in a one-point win to kick off the 2023 NFL season.

After this weekend, the Lions will have one final preseason game, this time hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, July 24 at 1 p.m.

