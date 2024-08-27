Detroit Lions finalize 53-man roster; here's who's on it

The Detroit Lions got their final 53-man roster for the start of the 2024 season, releasing and waiving several players.
The team announced that DL Brodric Martin and CB Emmanuel Moseley will be placed on the reserve/injured list – designated for returns.
Detroit also released QB Nate Sudfeld, meaning Hendon Hooker will be the back up to Jared Goff.
Below is the 53-man roster for the Lions.
Quarterback
- Jared Goff
- Hendon Hooker
Running back
- David Montgomery
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Craig Reynolds
- Sione Vaki
Wide receiver
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Jameson Williams
- Kalif Raymond
- Isaiah Williams
Tight end
- Sam LaPorta
- Brock Wright
- Parker Hesse
Offensive line
- Penei Sewell
- Taylor Decker
- Frank Ragnow
- Graham Glasgow
- Kevin Zeitler
- Dan Skipper
- Colby Sorsdal
- Giovanni Manu
- Kayode Awosika
- Michael Niese
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson
- Marcus Davenport
- DJ Reader
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- Josh Paschal
- Mekhi Wingo
- John Cominsky
- James Houston
Linebackers
- Alex Anzalone
- Jack Campbell
- Derrick Barnes
- Malcolm Rodriguez
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Ben Niemann
Defensive back
- Carlton Davis III
- Terrion Arnold
- Amik Robertson
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
- Kindle Vildor
- Khalil Dorsey
- Brian Branch
- Kerby Joseph
- Ifeatu Melifonwu
- Brandon Joseph
- Loren Strickland
Special teams
- Jake Bates (kicker)
- Jack Fox (punter)
- Hogan Hatten (longsnapper)