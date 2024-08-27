Detroit Lions finalize 53-man roster; here's who's on it

The Detroit Lions got their final 53-man roster for the start of the 2024 season, releasing and waiving several players.

The team announced that DL Brodric Martin and CB Emmanuel Moseley will be placed on the reserve/injured list – designated for returns.

Detroit also released QB Nate Sudfeld, meaning Hendon Hooker will be the back up to Jared Goff.

Below is the 53-man roster for the Lions.

Quarterback



Jared Goff

Hendon Hooker

Running back

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Sione Vaki

Wide receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jameson Williams

Kalif Raymond

Isaiah Williams

Tight end

Sam LaPorta

Brock Wright

Parker Hesse

Offensive line

Penei Sewell

Taylor Decker

Frank Ragnow

Graham Glasgow

Kevin Zeitler

Dan Skipper

Colby Sorsdal

Giovanni Manu

Kayode Awosika

Michael Niese

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson

Marcus Davenport

DJ Reader

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Josh Paschal

Mekhi Wingo

John Cominsky

James Houston

Linebackers

Alex Anzalone

Jack Campbell

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Ben Niemann

Defensive back

Carlton Davis III

Terrion Arnold

Amik Robertson

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Kindle Vildor

Khalil Dorsey

Brian Branch

Kerby Joseph

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Brandon Joseph

Loren Strickland

Special teams