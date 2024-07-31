Watch Now
Detroit Lions DE John Cominsky reportedly tears MCL, will need surgery

Detroit Lions defensive end John Cominsky will be out for much of the year after reportedly tearing his MCL in Training Camp on Tuesday.

Head coach Dan Campbell said that Cominsky will need surgery and will be out for a long time.

"I hate it. He's been a part of us for three years," Campbell said during his press conference on Wednesday.

Campbell did not rule out a late-season return for Cominsky or a return in the playoffs, and the report from Ian Rapoport reported the belief is he will be out 5-6 months.

He also said that Netane Muti, who is a reserve offensive lineman, needs surgery and will be out.

