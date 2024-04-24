Watch Now
Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown agree to 4-year, $120 million contract extension, reports say

Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 12:22:19-04

Amon-Ra St. Brown is staying in Detroit. The Lions and their star wide receiver have agreed to a four-year $120 million contract extension, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The extension comes just a day before the NFL Draft in Detroit, where St. Brown is expected to make many appearances.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown speaks on NFC Championship loss

It will make St. Brown one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league, and comes with $77 million in guaranteed money.

St. Brown was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and was scheduled to make $3.36 million in the final year of his contract.

He's made two Pro Bowls and was named to the 2023 first-team All-Pro. Last season, he had 3,588 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

The 2021 fourth-round pick vastly outplayed his rookie deal, which had the wide receiver scheduled to make $3.366 million in base salary in the final year of his contract.

