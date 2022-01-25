Detroit King tops latest Michigan Boys Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Detroit King (5)
|(9-1)
|75
|2. Orchard Lake St. Mary's
|(9-2)
|67
|3. Detroit Catholic Central
|(8-2)
|60
|4. Muskegon
|(8-0)
|59
|5. Detroit U-D Jesuit
|(6-3)
|54
|6. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
|(7-2)
|49
|7. Grand Rapids Northview
|(8-0)
|45
|8. Detroit Cass Tech
|(9-2)
|33
|9. Ann Arbor Huron
|(6-1)
|27
|(tie) Detroit Renaissance
|(9-1)
|27
|(tie) Warren De La Salle
|(8-2)
|27
Others receiving votes: River Rouge 24, Rockford 17, North Farmington 15, Grand Haven 11, Clarkston 4, East Lansing 2, Mount Pleasant 1, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 1, Okemos 1, Warren Fitzgerald 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Williamston (3)
|(10-0)
|73
|2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2)
|(10-1)
|71
|3. Hudsonville Unity Christian
|(10-0)
|66
|4. Parchment
|(10-0)
|58
|5. Ferndale
|(7-2)
|52
|6. Benton Harbor
|(9-1)
|51
|7. Croswell-Lexington
|(10-0)
|43
|(tie) Marshall
|(9-1)
|43
|9. Warren Michigan Collegiate
|(10-0)
|38
|10. Carrollton
|(8-0)
|21
Others receiving votes: Freeland 16, Battle Creek Pennfield 15, Onsted 14, Big Rapids 12, Ovid-Elsie 7, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 5, Olivet 4, Boyne City 3, Standish Sterling Central 2, Kingsford 2, Romulus Summit Academy 2, Cadillac 1, Richmond 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Flint Beecher (4)
|(8-1)
|74
|2. Benzonia Benzie Central
|(7-0)
|65
|3. Menominee (1)
|(9-1)
|61
|4. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep
|(8-2)
|56
|5. Traverse City St. Francis
|(7-1)
|52
|6. Reese
|(8-2)
|45
|7. Ecorse
|(5-1)
|40
|8. Riverview Gabriel Richard
|(8-1)
|38
|9. Bad Axe
|(9-1)
|37
|10. Vandercook Lake
|(10-0)
|34
Others receiving votes: Schoolcraft 25, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 15, Ishpeming Westwood 15, Blanchard Montabella 9, Hemlock 7, Centreville 5, Kalamazoo Christian 4, Watervliet 4, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 4, Painesdale Jeffers 3, Cass City 3, Ann Arbor Greenhills 3, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Total
|Points
|1. Southfield Christian (4)
|(8-1)
|74
|2. Ewen-Trout Creek (1)
|(7-0)
|66
|3. McBain Northern Michigan Christian
|(8-0)
|61
|(tie) Rudyard
|(8-0)
|61
|5. Powers North Central
|(9-1)
|55
|6. New Buffalo
|(9-0)
|45
|7. Bellevue
|(8-1)
|40
|8. Hillman
|(7-0)
|36
|9. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
|(4-4)
|27
|10. Onaway
|(9-0)
|25
|(tie) Buckley
|(6-2)
|25
Others receiving votes: Munising 24, Ellsworth 17, Eau Claire 16, Colon 9, Deckerville 5, Nah Tah Wahsh 5, Genesee Christian 3, Wakefield-Marenisco 2, Breckenridge 2, Fowler 1, Norway 1.
