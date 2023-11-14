David Montgomery's 75-yard touchdown was actually by mistake

Aside from the game-winning field goal at time expired, maybe the most memorable moment from the Lions shootout win over the Chargers, was David Montgomery’s 75-yard touchdown run in his first game back from injury. He got a nice block from Amon-Ra St. Brown early and then a key block from Jameson Williams down the sideline as he raced the distance for the Lions’ third touchdown of the day. As the game continued, it was offense that the Lions clearly needed to win.

However, after the game, it was revealed that Montgomery’s run was actually by mistake. The Lions called the wrong pass play for the personnel that they had on the field. Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed details to reporters in Los Angeles after the win.

“We called the play and I was like yeah I don’t know what Im doing on this play, I am not supposed to be in.”

St. Brown said he turned to Goff and Goff told everyone to relax and that they would just do a routine run play. Dan Campbell said he knew immediately that they had made the wrong call, but laughed how his players turned it into a 75-yard explosive score.

“Believe it or not, coaches mess up every once in a while,” said Campbell.

So mistake or not, it may reveal more about this Lions team.

“For us to do that in that situation, just to check to a regular run and score was huge.”

A wrong call and last minute adjustment turned into a touchdown on the road against a good team in a game the Lions only won by three points.

“They made it right,” Campbell said. “The players made it right and that’s the sign of a good team.”

“That is why I am so excited to be a part of this team,” said St. Brown. “There are guys at every level that can make plays.”