Dan Campbell speaks on Detroit Lions loss to 49ers in NFC Championship

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions lost to the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 on Sunday night in the NFC Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

After going up 24-7 at halftime, the Lions gave up 27 unanswered points in the second half and the offense sputtered behind dropped passes and a turnover.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the press after the heartbreaking loss.

"I'm really proud of all these guys ... it's hard when you lose that way, it's hard, you feel like you get your heart ripped out," he said.

Watch the video in the player above.