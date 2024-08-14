Dan Campbell on Lions injuries: 'I think we're gonna be fine'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he thinks the team will be fine, despite injuries to several players this week.

Speaking to Costa and Jansen on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning, Campbell addressed injuries to Jahmyr Gibbs, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw. He said his phone was blowing up.

WATCH: Lions injuries piling up as Gibbs, Rakestraw, Arnold leave practice early

"I think we're gonna be fine here. I think we'll be good," Campbell said on Wednesday morning.

He also said that cornerback Carlton Davis is dealing with a hamstring injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Arnold is not expected to miss time during the regular season after suffering the pectoral injury.

Other reports have Gibbs suffering from a hamstring injury.

Campbell also said that there's a good chance quarterback Hendon Hooker plays this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs after he suffered a concussion in the first preseason game.

The injuries also forced Campbell to change up the Lions practice plans for Wednesday, opting to adjust from what was a planned scrimmage.

Detroit takes on the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon in the second preseason game of the season.

It's likely that most starters won't play, according to Campbell, and only a few – specifically the defensive line – could play.