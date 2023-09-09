Dan Campbell dismisses 'asterisk' narrative following Lions win over Chiefs

(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell dismissed any sort of 'asterisk' notion surrounding Detroit's 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night.
The Chiefs were without tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones, prompting the following comment from play-by-play broadcaster Mike Tirico shortly after time expired:
"This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce."
Campbell was asked during a media conference call Friday about Tirico's comments, replying simply, “Well, is there an asterisk by the 1-0?”
Prior to his 'asterisk' remark, Tirico did push back on the long-running 'Same Old Lions' mantra as part of his overall thoughts:
"Not the 'same old Lions', the 1-0 Lions. They come into Kansas City on opening night and beat the champs. We saw Buffalo do it in L.A. last year to the Rams, and we saw the Chiefs go into Foxborough in 2016 and win on opening night, and that announced to everyone that the Kansas City Chiefs were going to be a factor. This has an asterisk because of no Chris Jones and no Travis Kelce, but after what you saw at the end of last year, and what you saw tonight, the team in blue and silver's for real."