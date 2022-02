GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a back and fourth battle, Cornerstone men's basketball fell in the WHAC semi finals against Madonna.

The Golden Eagles led at halftime 45-42. Madonna battled in the second half but senior Christian Rodriguez nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Madonna wins 103-102. Cornerstone still has the chance to earn an at-large bid in the NAIA tournament.