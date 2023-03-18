Cooper's dunks boost MSU to round one win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joey Hauser led the way for Michigan State on Friday, but a freshman, Carson Cooper, also took center stage for a bit in the second half. Back to back dunks by him in less than 20 seconds helped push the spartans to a nine point lead and ended up giving them a boost to finish the game with a 72-62 win against USC.

“I think for me being a freshman it’s all about how you come out and start. So I think me being able to come out and contribute early really helped to my success in the game,” said Cooper.

“I’m really proud. I’ve been a big fan of coop ever since he got here. I'm excited for him, I'm happy for him. He's been putting in a lot of time in practice, outside of practice and just to see it come to fruition makes me happy for him," said Malik Hall.

Cooper had just six points in this game but it definitely felt like more because the energy shifted around him and pushed them through the second half. Michigan State had several long runs in the second half of that game, including a 15-3 run that ended up earning them a 72-62 win against No. 10 USC.

The spartans will now take on No. 2 Marquette in the round of 32 on Sunday. A time has not been set yet for that matchup but we will update this story once a time is determined.