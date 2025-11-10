Connor Bedard scores, gets 2 assists to lead Blackhawks over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi and Oliver Moore also scored and Andre Burakovsky added an empty-net goal for the Blackhawks, who have won three straight. Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves and Artyom Levshunov had two assists, giving him four assists in his last three games.

Bedard scored on the power play 59 seconds in after Dylan Larkin was penalized for tripping. Bedard has three goals in his last three games.

Bertuzzi has six goals in three games after getting a hat trick in the third period against the Canucks on Wednesday.

Larkin scored at 4:19 of the first period for the Red Wings, losers of three straight, and John Gibson made 15 saves.

Blackhawks: Host the Devils on Wednesday.

Red Wings: Host Anaheim on Thursday.

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, right, celebrates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

