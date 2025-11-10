Commanders DL Daron Payne suspended one game for striking Amon-Ra St. Brown in Lions win

NEW YORK (WXYZ) — The National Football League has suspended Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne for striking Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown between plays in yesterday's game.

Per a release from the league office, Payne was in violation of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship,” including “throwing a punch, or a forearm,” and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14(d), which prohibits “striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head or neck of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s).”

Barring an appeal, which Payne is entitlted to under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, Payne will serve the suspension for the Commanders game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid.

Payne was ejected in the second quarter of yesterday's game after hitting St. Brown. The Lions won the game, 44-22, to improve to 6-3.

The Lions are back in primetime this weekend, as they head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff for that game on Sunday (Nov. 16) is set for 8:20 p.m.