Coble, Meekhof finish one over after day one of Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Michigan State is tied for 10th after round one at the Folds of Honor Collegiate tournament at American Dunes. Grand Valley is tied for 13th.

Folds of Honor Collegiate round one updates

South Carolina leads the field at 2-under par 282, with Arizona in second place at 1-under par 283 and Indiana third at even-par 284. Memphis is in fourth place (2-over par 286) and Notre Dame rounds the top five teams (3-over par 287).

Senior August Meekhof leads the Spartans, tying for 20th place at 1-over par 72. Meekhof played the front nine in plus-3 with four bogies, but finished the back nine at 2-under par, with birdies on the par-4, 381 yard 11th hole and on the par-5, 538-yard 18th hole to finish his day.

Coble is tied for 20th at one over par after a round of 72, as he sank four birdies throughout the day. Bryce Wheeler, Charlie Cooley, and Manuel Cue Vargas are all tied in 53rd place, shooting four over, 75. Wheeler tallied two birdies today, while Cooley and Vargas each made one apiece. Nick Krueger also made one birdie in his round of 76, as he is tied for 63rd.

Round two begins Tuesday morning. We will have coverage throughout the rest of the tournament.