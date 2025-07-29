CMU alumni Bernhard Raimann signs 4-year, $100 million deal with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bernhard Raimann started his football career as a receiver at age 14 and his college career at Central Michigan as a tight end.

Eventually, he found his way to the offensive line — and it's there he blossomed as a pro.

The Austrian-born Raimann signed a four-year contract extension worth $100 million Tuesday, making him one of the league's highest-paid left tackles and a key cog for Indy's yet-to-be determined starting quarterback.

"I haven't really had time to sit down and think about it," Raimann said after Tuesday's training camp practice. "That seems like a dream come true right now, but I'm sure that tonight, seeing my wife, sitting down with my wife for the first time, I'll take it all in."

Coach Shane Steichen was not available Tuesday. The Colts are not scheduled to practice again until Thursday night.

Raimann has proven his value repeatedly to the Colts over the past three seasons.

Central Michigan offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann plays during an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

After taking him in the third round of the 2022 draft, Indy initially projected Raimann as its swing tackle. Injuries, however, sped up the learning process and forced Raimann into the starting job on the left side.

While he wasn't a natural there right away, he grew into the job. He's started 40 of 45 games next to perennial Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson.

On a group that has dealt with many absences over the past three seasons, Raimann became a stabilizing force and has shown steady improvement. The reward came Tuesday.

"Bernhard has worked extremely hard, and this contract extension is a testament to his character, dedication and persistence," general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. "He exemplifies each of our team's four pillars and is a leader in our locker room. I'm excited for him and his family on this well-deserved contract extension."

It also reflects Ballard's priority on the offensive and defensive lines.

The signing comes just days after Raimann told reporters he wasn't sure if his agent and the Colts were even close to an agreement and follows an offseason in which the Colts let Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries leave in free agency. Both signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

It's also the first big move since team owner Jim Irsay died this spring. Irsay's three daughters are now running the team.

With Raimann and Nelson anchoring the left side of Indy's offensive line the Colts are hopeful right tackle Braden Smith returns to form after missing the last five games of last season to deal with a case of obsessive-compulsive disorder.

"This is probably the best I've felt in a really long time," Smith said Monday. "Obviously, the last couple years physically has been a little bit rough, and last year was very rough mentally. It's kind of nice just to see everything kind of come together and now I can just go play football and just have fun."

Indy has tabbed Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, two draft picks from 2024 — to play center and right guard, respectively.

Getting Raimann's deal done became crucial with Smith set to become a free agent in March and Nelson potentially hitting the free-agent market after the 2026 season.

Now the guy who put his college start on hold for one year to fulfill his six-month military obligation in Austria, is seeing the payoff.

"Obviously, you think about it (the contract), you know you want to be here," he said. "You know you want security for your family. But at the same time, you have a season to focus on, so I'm just happy that all the distractions are out of the way and we can fully focus on the season."

