Central Michigan, Notre Dame announce 2023 football matchup

Al Goldis/AP
Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson, right, and receiver Kalil Pimpleton (88) celebrate their win against Ohio during an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Central Michigan won 30-27. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 11, 2021
(WXYZ) -- Central Michigan and Notre Dame will meet in a non-conference football game on September 16, 2023, the schools announced Thursday.

The game in South Bend will mark the first meeting between the two programs.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly served as the Chippewas' head coach from 2004 through 2006.

"I am thrilled for our student-athletes to be able to play on a national stage at this iconic venue," CMU athletic director Amy Folan said. "Playing such a storied football program, coached by former CMU Head Coach Brian Kelly, will allow us to engage and celebrate with our CMU family and showcase all the great things happening here at Central Michigan University."

"This is an exciting match-up for our players, university, alumni and fan base," CMU head coach Jim McElwain said. "It is an opportunity to compete against one of the legendary programs in college football."

