Carpenter homers, Brewers hold Tigers in check with 4-3 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run home run and four Detroit Tigers pitchers held the Milwaukee Brewers in check, as Detroit beat Milwaukee 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee started the eighth inning with a leadoff double, but then Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras struck out.

It was the first time this season that the Brewers have lost three straight, including a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Before beating the Brewers 4-2 on Monday, the Tigers had lost four straight, scoring a total of five runs.

Detroit scored all its runs in the second inning. Carpenter, who had been 0-for-12, homered off starter Eric Lauer (3-2).

The Tigers added the decisive run with two outs. Eric Haase kept the inning alive with a ground ball single that third baseman Owen Miller put a glove on but couldn’t scoop. That allowed Spencer Torkelson to bat. He singled in Javier Báez, who had doubled.

Detroit entered Tuesday with the fewest runs and the lowest batting average in the majors.

It was the shortest of Lauer’s five starts this season. He threw 85 pitches over three innings. The left-hander had won his previous two starts, allowing three runs in 13 2/3 innings.

Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull gave up two runs in four innings.

Left-hander Tyler Alexander replaced Turnbull. He was chased when Tellez led off the sixth inning with his eighth home run, which made the game 4-3.

In the eighth, Luke Voit hit the leadoff double off Mason Englert (1-1). But Englert struck out Adames and Tellez before being lifted for Jason Foley. Foley struck out William Contreras, then retired Milwaukee in order in the ninth to earn his second save.

Three Milwaukee relievers pitched scoreless innings Elvis Peguero (three), Joel Payamps (two) and Peter Strzelecki (one).

Matt Vierling had three singles for Detroit. Torkelson, Baez and Miguel Cabrera each had two hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Garrett Mitchell, whose season is in jeopardy, will have surgery (left shoulder) next week. … OF Tyrone Taylor (right elbow sprain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville. … OF prospect Sal Frelick underwent surgery (left thumb). He’s expected to return in six to eight weeks. He had been playing for Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

The three-game series ends Wednesday afternoon. Tigers RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 6.00 ERA) faces Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (2-2, 3.97 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

