‘Caps Open Second Half with 8-1 Win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps began the second half of the 2024 season with an offensive breakout while the pitching staff put on a show in an 8-1 win over the Dayton Dragons in front of 5,013 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps 8, Dragons 1

The Whitecaps scattered eight runs across the third, fourth, and fifth innings as ‘Caps first baseman Luke Gold launched his tenth home run in the ballgame – a three-run shot. At the same time, Whitecaps pitchers Jaden Hamm, Tanner Kohlhepp, and Jack Anderson allowed just three hits while holding the Dragons to an 0-for-2 mark with runners in scoring position with 11 strikeouts in the victory.

The Whitecaps began their offensive onslaught in the bottom of the third inning as Gold highlighted a four-run frame with his three-run homer, putting West Michigan on top 4-0. Gold’s homer makes him the first ‘Caps player with double-digit homers during the 2024 season and was his first longball since May 19. Dayton responded with a solo home run from first baseman Cade Hunter in the top of the fourth inning before West Michigan answered with a pair in the bottom half – featuring an RBI single from outfielder Seth Stephenson – expanding the lead to 6-1. The ‘Caps added their final two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Danny Serretti lifted a sacrifice fly into left field before Dom Johnson roped an RBI triple into centerfield – scoring Roberto Campos and ballooning the lead to 8-1. Dayton had just two baserunners in the final four frames as ‘Caps relievers Tanner Kohlhepp and Jack Anderson combined for four shutout frames with five punchouts to put the finishing touches on the resounding 8-1 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 32-35 and 1-0 in the second half, while the Dragons fall to 34-33 and 0-1 in the second half. Hamm (2-1) picks up his second win of the season, allowing just one run through five innings with six punchouts as Dragons starter Ryan Cardona (3-4) suffers his fourth loss, giving up two runs through 2.2 innings of work. Gold becomes the first Whitecaps hitter to reach double-digit home runs this year. The offensive output marks the first time West Michigan has scored eight or more runs in a ballgame since May 21 in an 11-6 victory at Lake County.

