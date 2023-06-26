'Caps, Mother Nature Wash Away Loons, 2-1

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a slim lead before a thunderstorm ended the game prematurely, resulting in a 2-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons in front of 4,674 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps pitchers Garrett Burhenn and Tyler Mattison combined to allow just one run through five innings with seven strikeouts as the 'Caps finished 2-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm engulfed LMCU Ballpark in the top of the sixth with none out, officially ending the game as West Michigan secured the 2-1 victory in just five innings played. Despite losing the first four games of the series, the Whitecaps finish the week with a 2-1 second-half record based on taking two of the final three games of the week in West Michigan.

The Whitecaps grabbed the lead in the second inning as Austin Murr collected an RBI single before Luis Garcia scored him on a single into right field, taking the 2-0 advantage. Great Lakes responded in the top of the fourth inning as designated hitter Griffin Lockwood-Powell added a solo home run, trimming the deficit to 2-1. In the top of the sixth, Loons first baseman Dalton Rushing was hit by a pitch before the rain began to fall - ultimately concluding the contest and delivering the Whitecaps the slim 2-1 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 34-34 overall and 2-1 in the second half. The Loons fall to 46-22 and 1-2 in the second half. Burhenn (4-3) secures his fourth victory of the season, allowing one run through four innings with four strikeouts, while Loons starter Justin Wrobleski (4-3) suffers his third loss, allowing two runs through 4.2 innings pitched. This game is the second time this season the Whitecaps have had a contest cut short due to inclement weather - with their last shortened game occurring April 16 in a 9-2 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts. Roberto Campos saw his team-best 15-game hitting streak snapped - finishing 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue their 12-game homestand from LMCU Ballpark by welcoming the Dayton Dragons, Midwest League affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, to West Michigan to open a six-game series on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Detroit Tigers Top-30 Prospect Troy Melton gets the start for West Michigan against Dragons righty Hunter Parks.