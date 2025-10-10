Canadiens score three first-period goals to spoil Red Wings' season opener, 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Matheson had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens spoiled Detroit's season opener with a 5-1 victory over the Red Wings on Thursday night.

Zachary Bolduc, Oliver Kapanen, Alexandre Carrier and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who bounced back from a 5-2, season-opening loss at Toronto on Wednesday night.

Patrick Gallagher and Nick Suzuki had two assists apiece, while Jakub Dobes made 30 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored on a first-period power play for the Red Wings.

Goaltender John Gibson, who was acquired from Anaheim in an offseason trade, had an inauspicious Detroit debut. He was pulled with 2:48 remaining in the second period after allowing Slafkovsky's power-play goal off a rebound. Gibson made just eight saves on 13 shots before he was replaced by Cam Talbot.

Matheson scored with 6.7 seconds left in the first period to give the Canadiens a 3-1 lead. He lifted a shot from the left side that eluded Gibson's catching glove.

The Canadiens took advantage of Red Wings defensive breakdowns to score their first two goals.

Bolduc, who also had a goal at Toronto, converted on a breakaway. Kapanen scored in front off a pass from Alex Newhook on a two-on-one break to give Montreal a 2-1 lead.

Carrier scored on a slap shot from the point at 5:19 of the second period. Slafkovsky's goal off a rebound gave the Canadiens a 5-1 advantage.

Up next

Canadiens: Visit Chicago on Saturday night.

Red Wings: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube