Calvin Women's Tennis Breaks 11 match win streak, Looks ahead to MIAA tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “We were playing good teams but we just decided we were going to be better,” said senior Emily Schellenboom.

A month and a half into their 2022 campaign, Calvin’s women’s tennis was a perfect 11 and oh. That is, until their match with Kalamazoo on Wednesday.

"Kalamazoo outplayed us but our spirits are really high after the match and we're looking forward to competing still in the conference next week and getting the next road road match going and trying to keep the success rolling." said Emily Schellenboom.

"We aren't used to playing fast into our court. So I definitely think that that wasn't to our advantage but you know, one loss, it's okay. We all fought really hard and hopefully we'll get to see Kay zoo again. In the conference tournaments." said Grace Brown, a senior on the team.

They just outplayed us unfortunately that day and we gave it our all but we're hoping to face them again.

Despite that loss, the Knights are tied for 3rd in the MIAA and are in a good spot for the rest of conference play.

Calvin’s team also has a unique roster. They’re underclassmen heavy which they hope will benefit them in years to come.

"The freshmen bring a lot of energy that I think sometimes as seniors we kind of take for granted or don't even forget about, um, is that new fun energy. I think that's really helping us drive being so successful this year," said Schellenboom.

"It's been fun to take on a different role. Yeah, it's just really fun. A lot of humor with the freshmen. A lot of talent so that's fun," said Brown.

"We only have one Junior no sophomores. So next year's team is looking really young and hopefully with their work ethic that they've showed a really good shape for the future," said Coach Ross.