Cade Cunningham's 28 points help Pistons beat Trail Blazers 119-117

Jenny Kane/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks to get around Portland Trail Blazers defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cade Cunningham scored 28 points, Tobias Harris added 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and the Detroit Pistons defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-112 on Sunday night.

Jalen Duren finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit (36-29).

The Pistons took the lead for good when Isaiah Stewart scored inside to make it 33-32 early in the second quarter and Cunningham made a layup that pushed Detroit's lead to 92-74 with 3:08 remaining in the third.

Anfernee Simons led Portland (28-37) with 34 points on 14-of-26 shooting and Jerami Grant scored 25. Scoot Henderson added 15 points and Shaedon Sharpe scored 12 but the young duo combined to made 8 of 25 from the field, 1 of 11 from behind the arc.

Takeaways

Pistons: Detroit gave away most of an 18-point second-half lead but showed resolve down the stretch to hold off the Blazers in the second of back-to-back games and the last of a four-game road trip.

Trail Blazers: Portland made 15 3-pointers but shot just 30% from behind the arc and 39% overall.

Key moment

After Portland's Duop Reath hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-6 run, Dennis Schroder made a running floater with about 2 minutes left to give Portland a 113-108 lead.

Key stat

There were 51 total fouls called and the teams combined to shoot 64 free throws (32 each) — an average of 1.3 free-throw attempts per minute.

Up next

The Pistons play the first of two home games against the Washington Wizards in a three-day span on Tuesday. Portland hits the road to play the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

