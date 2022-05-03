Byron Center softball remains undefeated in OK White

LOWELL, Mich. — In their 9th straight OK White win, the Byron Center softball team took down Lowell 22-3.

The Bulldogs have scored 108 runs in 17 games so far this season. 10 of those games have runs in the double digits. As the team looks ahead to the rest of conference play, they were happy to be on the field Monday despite the less than ideal weather conditions.

"We say that any game is better than practice. So we got ourselves to situations, you know, you're actually seeing live pitching. We got to work on our base running stuff like that. So anytime we're in a game situation, we can learn from it, win or lose, it's better to practice in order to come up better," said Crystal Laska.

"From today's game. I think we learned how to be more of like a team and really how to play together more," said McKenna Hinkle.

"So meetings were obviously really high and some innings were really low and I think that we did a good job of like picking each other up like if there are a few strikeouts in a row like the the next inning like we like picked each other up and we like had each other's backs and I think that's just good for our teammates to know that like we have each other's backs in those situations," said Cierra Laska.

They'll take on the Red Arrows again on Wednesday at home at 4:15pm.