Bush family steals the show at Berlin Raceway

MARNE, Mich. — Two weeks ago, Lauren Bush passed her father Joe late in the super late model feature to finish sixth, while Joe came home seventh.

"The last race, Lauren finished sixth and I finished seventh," Joe smiled, "I thought, eh, but we didn't change anything, we just did a little test and tune and made a couple of adjustments for the better."

And that certainly paid off on Saturday night in the super late model feature at Berlin Raceway.

Byron Center's Brian Tillema would start on the pole and lead the first 28 laps until Joe Bush was able to complete a pass on lap 29, just ahead of the competition caution in the 71-lap feature.

On a restart with ten laps to go, Bush was able to clear the No. 6 car of Eric White down the backstretch and would go on to seal the victory.

"This is awesome," Joe said, emotionally, "it's been a few years, we've been working hard, my son-in-law has been helping us so much and working so hard, Lauren has been working so hard, my wife, everybody."

It's Joe's first win at Berlin Raceway in three or four seasons after helping his daughter, Lauren on her car and making that a focus.

Lauren is ecstatic to come home sixth in Saturday's feature but more importantly, is cherishing every moment next to her dad on the track.

"It's a dream come true racing against your dad," Lauren added, "he gives me big shoes to fill but hopefully I'll be able to get a big feature win as well. I'm so grateful we can do this together because not many people can say they raced against their dad."

With the win, Joe Bush also qualifies for the biggest event of the summer at Berlin Raceway, Money in the Bank on June 9.