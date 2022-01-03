Bruins pull away in 3rd period, thump Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Erik Haula scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Boston Bruins pulled away with three more in the third to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 Sunday.

Patrice Bergeron had his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season. Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Tomas Nosek also scored for the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves as Boston won for the second time in two days after six consecutive postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The Bruins defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime Saturday.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic, playing his first game since Dec. 16, stopped 32 shots.

Bertuzzi put Detroit ahead 1-0 when he positioned himself to the side of the net and scored on a rebound of Danny DeKeyser’s shot.

Bergeron scored off a feed from Craig Smith later in the period.

Shortly after exiting the penalty box, Haula lifted the puck over Nedeljkovic’s left shoulder at 7:37 of the second period.

McAvoy’s goal at 5:59 of the third off Taylor Hall’s pass gave Boston a two-goal advantage. Frederic banged in a rebound less than two minutes later for his first goal this season. Nosek scored at 10:40 of the period.

NOTES: Detroit had won its last four home games against Boston, dating to Nov. 21, 2018. ... Defenseman Nick Leddy is the only Red Wings player currently in COVID-19 protocols. Bruins center Karson Kuhlman was placed in protocols Saturday. ... Boston forward Curtis Lazar was a late scratch due to an undisclosed injury. ... Boston is 11-1 leading after two periods. ... The Bruins lead the four-game season series 2-1. The fourth meeting is scheduled for April 5.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Host San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.