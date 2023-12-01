Broncos vs. Lions at Ford Field flexed to primetime Saturday game on Dec. 16

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will have another primetime game this season. The team announced its game against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field will be a primetime Saturday game.

The game will be at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Ford Field.

Detroit has already played three primetime games this season – week one against Kansas City, week four at Green Bay and week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night.

The Lions also have a primetime game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 30 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. That game will be a Monday Night Football game on Channel 7.