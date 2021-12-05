Bowl game dates and times announced for U of M, MSU, WMU, CMU & EMU

MICHIGAN — The football programs of Michigan, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan will all be participating in postseason play this year, as bowl placement was announced by the NCAA on Sunday.

No. 2 ranked Michigan will play on Friday, Dec. 31, as they will be taking on the third ranked Georgia in Miami Gardens for the Orange Bowl in the first round of the College Football Playoff. That game will be brodcast on ESPN, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The winner of that game will go on to play the winner of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff.

No. 10 Michigan State will take on No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, Dec. 30. That game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Western Michigan Broncos will be staying close to home, as they travel to Ford Field in Detroit to take on Nevada. That game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN on Monday, Dec. 27.

The Central Michigan Chippewas will head out west for the Arizona Bowl. They will face Boise State in a 2 p.m. game that will be broadcast exclusively on Barstool Sports.

Eastern Michigan will face Liberty on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the LendingTree Bowl. That game is set to kick off at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN.

