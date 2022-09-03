Zeeland West shuts out Cedar Springs on the road

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Zeeland West used the big play on offense and an opportunistic defense to beat Cedar Springs 28-0 on Friday.

Zeeland West 28, Cedar Springs 0

The Dux got off to a strong start with a 49-yard rushing touchdown from junior Rolando Robelin on their opening drive.

Fellow junior Parker Holman added scoring runs of 32 and 58 yards on Zeeland West's next two drives for a 20-0 first quarter lead.

"Probably the difference in the game tonight was how well we got the trap and how well we defended the trap tonight," Dux head coach John Shillito said. "I thought up front and our line backers were outstanding."

Holman finished the game with 175 yards rushing on just nine carries and three touchdowns.

"It's amazing," Holman said. "I can't do anything without my line especially half backs with the fakes, blocks, everything, I just can't do anything without them so stats don't matter without them."

Zeeland West (2-0) will host Zeeland East in their OK Green opener next Friday.

Cedar Springs (0-2) will be at Grand Rapids Catholic Central next Friday for the start of OK Gold play.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter