Whitehall tops Reeths-Puffer for team wrestling district championship

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Whitehall wrestling team beat Reeths-Puffer to win a division two wrestling team district on Wednesday.

"It went really good," Whitehall senior Ira Jenkins, who recorded his 38th pin of the season in the district final, said. "Kind of got the result that we wanted. Proud of the team, just going to keep continuing to work hard and go after a regional title next week."

The Vikings will host the team regionals next Wednesday.

"I thought the guys wrestled really well," Whitehall co-head coach Collin Zeerip said. "They came out and dominated and overall just a great team effort. They wrestled super hard and just across the board everybody wrestled super well."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter