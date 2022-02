GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gavin Melcher came up big in net and Cooper Nienhusi scored the game's first goal as West Ottawa beat Hudsonville 2-1 on Monday in a division regional opener.

The Panthers advance to play host Grandville in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Jenison, which beat East Kentwood 2-1 on Monday, will play Grand Rapids Christian in the other semifinal.

