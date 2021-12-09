West Catholic sets sights on school record for wins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Catholic boys basketball team has many reasons to be excited about the new season.

The Falcons return seven seniors from last season's 11-8 team which includes Kobe Kambestad who is the son of fifth year head coach Kirk Kambestad.

"They have been with me for four years now," Kirk said about the seniors. "They are at our house, they are all friends with my son they are always around. We went up north this summer on a bonding kind of tour with a couple of tournaments and it's been good, the team chemistry can't be any better."

Instead of going their separate ways in the summer to play AAU basketball, the team played together and accomplished a lot.

"11 wins, it was alright," senior forward Michael Morris said about last season. "We are definitely hoping to get 18 (wins) this year. We had a lot of success over the summer, just the chemistry we've been building over the years has really helped us so we are just hoping for a really good year this year. Hoping to set the school record with 18 wins."

West Catholic starts its season Friday night at 6 p.m. at Sparta.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter