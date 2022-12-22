West Catholic beats Rockford, avenges only regular season loss from last season

West Catholic 61, Rockford 54

The West Catholic girls basketball team only lost one game before the Division II state final last season. On Thursday, the Falcons avenged that loss beating Rockford 61-54.

The Falcons led by 5 (29-24) at the break, but the game was tied (40-40) after three quarters.

"They are excited. It is a redemption game for us from last year, so we are going to have a little bit merrier of a Christmas this year," ninth year West Catholic head coach Jill VanderEnde said with a smile. "I am just really proud of each one of our kids. Tonight is a prefect example of how each one is so valued in our program."

Senior point guard Cadence Dykstra had 14 points and 9 assists to lead the Falcons.

"It just shows you how together we are, how much chemistry we have," Dykstra said. "We have a lot of returners, but they are still young, so we are still learning, but this shows that our learning has improved and we are doing really well."

West Catholic (7-0) is off until January 6th when it will open OK Blue play by hosting Unity Christian.

