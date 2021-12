WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland outscored Hopkins 11-1 in the fourth quarter to pull await late and beat the Vikings 50-36 on Friday night.

The Wildcats improve to 1-1 on the young season.

Mady Weber led Hopkins with 11 points, Ellie Sebright added 10.

